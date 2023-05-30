Deadpool 3 to bring X-Men characters into the MCU? Here's what we know

If multiple reports are to be believed, Wade Wilson will not be the only centre of attraction in Deadpool 3 but will be accompanied by Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and several other X-Men characters making their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)​​. (ALSO READ: Two Marvel superfans set Guinness World Record with 34 MCU tattoos each)

Deadpool 3 is expected to bring X-Men characters into the MCU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Deadpool 3, the mutants from the X-Men series of the 2000s are set to make their MCU debut. According to a tweet from a scooper known as CanWeGetSomeToast, Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops are among the X-Men characters that might join Deadpool in the MCU. The roles were previously played by Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the first X-Men film released in 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only that, but Two villains, one from the X-Men and one from the MCU, will confront these individuals. We don't know who these characters are in the new Ryan Reynolds film, but fans have already chosen their favourites.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Majors 5 unforgettable performances amidst MCU uncertainty

Deadpool's arrival in the MCU will be a welcome treat for fans, and the presence of X-Men characters has heightened the anticipation. The inclusion of new cast members has prompted substantial debate among fans. Given the Deadpool franchise's nature, the reintroduction of these classic X-Men characters might result in an exciting combination of humour, action, and nostalgia.

The prospective return of these characters into the MCU also raises concerns about the narrative's direction. It will be fascinating to watch how Deadpool and these characters from many times and universes interact in this new scenario. Will they keep their original plot arcs, or will the MCU rework them for a new tale?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deadpool 3 will be released in the United States on November 8, 2024, as the first film of the MCU's Phase Six. The film is a sequel to the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 films from 20th Century Fox. It is the 37th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop