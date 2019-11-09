e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj wrap film’s London schedule in 64 days, see pic

The project, currently dubbed D40, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj.

entertainment Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:30 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Dhanush has completed London schedule of his film with Karthik Subbaraj,
         

The shoot of actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil project with director Karthik Subbaraj has been wrapped up in a single 64-day schedule in London, its makers have revealed.

Producer Sashikanth took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote: “And that’s a wrap. Longest, toughest and craziest 64 days of non-stop shoot in UK. Done. Thanks to the entire team.” The project, which is currently dubbed D40 marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. In October, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Karthik took to Twitter to welcome James on board. He wrote: “Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #GameOfThrones & many more (sic)”.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, James will be seen playing the antagonist. It’s worth mentioning that Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. In December, Dhanush will see the release of Pattas, which has been directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. The film features him in dual roles.

Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director. It is most likely to go on the floors early next year. Pre-production work is already underway for the project.

Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai in his kitty. Both these films will take off next year.

