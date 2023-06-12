Did Kanye West host ‘Nyotaimori'? Rapper accused of making women serve sushi off their bare bodies on 46th birthday

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West is in the center of another controversy amid reports that he had naked women serving sushi off of their bare bodies during his 46th birthday bash over the weekend. The party was attended by North West, a daughter he shares with Kardashian. North was seen holding hands with Bianca Censori, West’s rumored present wife.

Kanye West speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

A Twitter handle named Pop Crave posted photos of what they claim are moments from West’s birthday party. The images show a naked woman lying on a table with sushi placed all over her body. In a tweet, the Twitter account claimed that the practice is known as ‘Nyotaimori.’ “Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman,” the tweet reads. The photos are viral on social media and have been slammed by scores of people.

According to Urban Dictionary, Nyotaimori is Japanese for "female body presentation" and is sometimes also referred to as “body sushi.” The practice can be traced back to the food play of wakamezake, which was performed in Yūkaku during the Edo period.

The model, in traditional Nyotaimori, was generally expected to lie still and not interact with guests. She was only allowed to speak with the guests after the event was over and the food was removed from her body. The practice has been criticized for being humiliating and sexist. It has been slammed for objectifying women, and being cruel and unfair to them. It is banned in several countries.

West has been criticized in the past for his antisemitic remarks, and has also been accused of being sexist. Back in 2015, he was slammed for rapping on The Life of Pablo's ‘Famous,’ which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bi*** famous." The song’s music video features a look-alike of Swift, naked and laying in bed with him. Swift later compared the song and video to "revenge porn."

A year later, West declared Bill Cosby innocent on Twitter. Approximately 60 women have accused Cosby of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, child sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, with the earliest incidents allegedly having taken place in the mid-1960s.

