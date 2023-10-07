Doona!: Here's when Netflix K-drama starring Bae Suzy is releasing

Netflix has been expanding its K-drama genre with heaps of movies and TV series this year. Another Korean TV show currently in the books for the platform is Doona!, helmed by Lee Jeong Hyo, known for the popular rom-com Crash Landing on You. The upcoming Korean show Doona! is an adaptation of a webtoon called The Girl Downstairs. South Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy, who gained popularity as a former member of K-pop group Miss A, will star as the lead in the series.

Netflix's Doona! will release on October 20(Youtube/Netflix K-Content)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The YouTube channel for Netflix's K-Content dropped a trailer for Doona! on October 4, giving the fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the lead couple of the show.

Doona! will exclusively premiere on Netflix on October 20 and will feature nine episodes. However, the runtimes for each episode are still under wraps. Originally the romance drama's release date was set for October 13 but later pushed back by a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Strong Woman Nam Soon or A Good Day To Be A Dog: Must-watch upcoming K-dramas in October

Starring as the lead, alongside Bae Suzy is Yang Se-Jong, famous for his roles in Still 17 and Temperature of Love. The two stars together portray the couple, around whom the story of Doona! revolves. Other cast members of the Netflix show include - Lee Yoo Bi (Pinocchio), Ko Asung (Snowpiercer), Lee Jin-Wook (The Three Musketeers), and Park Se-Wan (Life is Beautiful).

The Korean Drama show's plot follows a college student named Lee Won Joon (Yang Se-Jong) and Lee Doo Na (Bae Suzy), a successful singer who is the main cause of her band's popularity. As she abruptly announces her decision to quit music, she faces the difficult aftermath of her choice and moves into a share house. There she meets her roommate Won Joon, who ultimately falls in love with her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just weeks ahead of the premiere, Bae, who has a huge following on social media, shared a post about the show on her Instagram handle. The post also included the trailer for the series which made her fans buzz with excitement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}