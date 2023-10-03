Strong Woman Nam Soon or A Good Day To Be A Dog: Must-watch upcoming K-dramas in October

October comes bearing many gifts in the K-Drama universe. From laugh-out-loud rom-coms to fantastical thrillers, it is the women who are leading the K-drama universe this autumn. A young woman with indomitable superpowers is ready to take on the world, while another is cursed to turn into a dog every time she kisses a man. Here is our list of six K-dramas to keep you company as the days turn crisper and the nights cooler. Also read: Gong Yoo recalls the time when he was anxious and unhappy despite Guardian's success A still image of Lee Yoo Mi as Gang Nam Soon in Strong Woman Nam Soon.

Strong Woman Nam Soon

A spin-off of the 2017 hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, follows Bong Soon’s distant cousin Gang Nam Soon( Lee Yoo Mi), who has inherited a similar super strength from her mother. She returns to Korea seeking her mother, only to end up in a series of drug-related crimes related to the wealthy. Former Wanna One member Ong Seong Wu stars as detective Gang Hee Sik, who begins investigating these strange women. Can the show live up to its predecessor?

Strong Woman Nam Soon premiers on Netflix on October 7.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

Now you have heard of a frog turning into a prince when kissed. But have you heard of someone turning into a dog each time they kissed?

Astro’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young star in the romantic fantasy drama “A Good Day To Be A Dog”. An adaptation of a webtoon, it tells the story of Han Hae Na( Park Gyu Young) who suffers from a strange curse that turns her into a dog when she is kissed. Now the only key to breaking the curse is Seo Won( Cha Eun Woo). But, the twist in the plot is, Seo Won fears dogs.

A Good Day To Be A Dog premiers Oct 11 on Netflix.

Doona

Doona (Bae Suzy), a mega popular K-pop idol, suddenly announces her retirement. She moves away from the city to lead a quiet life and ends up sharing a house with a warm-hearted university student Lee Won Joon(Yang Se Jong). Doona starts finding herself relying on Won Joon and rest assured the two soon find themselves falling for each other. But can a celebrity get used to an ordinary life?

Doona premieres on Netflix on October 20.

Castaway Diva

Park Eun Bin is back, this time as Mok Ha, an aspiring singer. However, when she lands an audition in middle school, she makes her way to Seoul, only to end up stranded on a deserted island. 15 years later, Mok Ha is rescued from her solitary life on the island, but cannot adapt to the regular world. Can she pursue her dream again?

Castaway Diva premieres on Netflix on October 21.

Moon In The Day

The avenging spirit of Do Ha, a Silla dynasty nobleman, who was killed by his wife, takes home in the body of superstar Han Joon Oh (Kim Young Dae) after he meets with an accident. Joon Oh is saved by a firefighter Kang Young Hwa (Pyo Ye Jin) who soon becomes his bodyguard. However, in the plot twist, Young Hwa is the target of Do Ha’s revenge since she is the reincarnation of his wife, the one who had killed him.

Moon In The Day premieres on October 25 on Viki.

The Matchmaker

Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) is a scholar who is grieving the loss of his lover, the princess. He finds himself getting Jung Soo Deok ( Cho Yi Hyun) , a widow who leads a double life as Yeo Joo, a popular matchmaker. The two match single men and women only to realise they are a perfect match for each other.

The Matchmaker premieres on Oct 30.