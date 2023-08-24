Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dream Girl 2 advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 26,550 tickets, likely to open at 9-10 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 24, 2023 01:56 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's films were consistently opening in the ₹9-10 crore bracket before the pandemic. He's yet to go above ₹4 crore since then.

Ayushmann Khurrana has a lot riding on this week's release, Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy Dream Girl 2. As per a koimoi.com report, the film is likely to score 9-10 crore on the opening day on Friday, August 25. It's already sold 26,5550 tickets across the three major multiplex chains in advance booking. (Also Read: Dream Girl 2 song Jamnapaar: Ayushmann Khurrana aces smooth moves as Pooja in special dance number)

Box office predictions

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Thursday and provided a breakup of the tickets already sold in the advance booking of Dream Girl 2 across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

Ayushmann's biggest post-pandemic opening?

Dream Girl 2 is estimated to open in the 9-10 crore bracket. If that happens, it will become Ayushmann's biggest opening in post-pandemic times. Before the pandemic, three of his films opened in the same bracket in a row. These included the first part of the Dream Girl franchise (2019), at 10.05 crore, Ayushmann's biggest opening till then.

Dream Girl was followed by Amar Kaushik's social comedy Bala later in the year, that opened at 10.15 crore, which remains Ayushmann's biggest opening till date. His last film before the pandemic, Hitesh Kewalya's 2020 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, opened at 9.55 crore. That was also a sequel, to his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Prior to Dream Girl, Ayushmann's films used to have a low opening, but picked up pace owing to word-of-mouth due to the strong content. He continued to pursue content-led films post-pandemic as well, with Abhishek Kapoor's 2021 rom-com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ( 3.75 crore), Anubhav Sinha's 2022 thriller Anek ( 1.77 crore), Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G ( 3.87 crore), and Anirudh Iyer's An Action Hero ( 1.31 crore), his lowest opening in recent memory. However, An Action Hero went on to gain a huge fan base upon its eventual release on Netflix India.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, and Seema Pahwa among others. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

