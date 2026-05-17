Eurovision 2026: How much money will winner Bulgaria’s Dara actually get? Prize revealed

Bulgaria’s Dara emerged victorious at Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after securing 516 points for her entry Bangaranga during the grand final in Vienna. Israel finished second with 343 points, while Romania and Australia rounded out the top contenders in the competition’s 70th edition. Dara from Bulgaria reacts as she holds the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

But amid the celebrations and dramatic scoreboard reveal, many fans were left wondering what the Eurovision winner actually receives for taking home the title.

Does Eurovision 2026 winner Dara get prize money? Despite Eurovision’s enormous global popularity, the contest does not offer direct cash prize money to the winner.

According to reports from OK! Magazine and The Mirror, Dara’s reward for winning Eurovision 2026 is the iconic Crystal Microphone trophy, which has been awarded to champions since 2008.

The trophy is handcrafted from glass and designed to resemble a vintage 1950s microphone. It was created by Swedish artist Kjell Engman of Kosta Boda. Smaller replica trophies are also reportedly presented to the winning songwriters and composers behind the track.

While there is no official monetary payout attached to victory, Eurovision success often translates into major career opportunities, streaming growth and worldwide exposure.

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Why winning Eurovision can still be life-changing Past Eurovision winners have gone on to become global music stars after their victories.

ABBA famously won the competition for Sweden in 1974 before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop groups. Celine Dion represented Switzerland in 1988 and later built an international career spanning decades.

More recently, Italian rock band Måneskin used their Eurovision win to launch a successful worldwide touring career and headline major festivals.

Winning Eurovision also gives the victorious country the opportunity to host the following year’s contest, bringing tourism and international attention.

Bulgaria wins Eurovision 2026 The BBC confirmed that Dara won Eurovision 2026 with a combined jury and public vote total of 516 points for Bangaranga. Following the announcement, the singer returned to the stage for a celebratory performance as the Vienna crowd erupted.

The final leaderboard placed Israel second on 343 points, with Romania, Australia and Italy also finishing among the strongest performers of the night.

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Earlier scoreboard updates from Radio Times showed tight competition throughout the evening, with countries including Finland, France and Denmark also drawing significant support during voting.

The United Kingdom’s entrant, Sam Battle, better known as Look Mum No Computer, finished last after previously joking he was prepared for “nul points.”

Controversy over Israel participation This year’s competition was also overshadowed by controversy surrounding Israel’s participation amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland boycotted Eurovision 2026 after the European Broadcasting Union chose not to exclude Israel from the contest.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ described participation as “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” while the EBU said the competition should “proceed as planned” with additional safeguards around voting and promotion.