Drake dropping 3 albums: All on Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN release time

Drake fans are in for a treat as the God's Plan rapper announced he's dropping three albums not just ICEMAN as initially expected. Drake made the announcement in the finale of his ICEMAN Episode 4 live stream.

Drake announced he is releasing three albums, not just ICEMAN.(X/@HipHopAllDay)

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The other two albums are Habibti and Maid Of Honour. As per HotNewHipHop, Habibti is likely to be the first album, followed by Maid of Honour, and lastly ICEMAN.

To mark the event, Drake 'froze' CN Tower in Toronto, Canada. This was done using 75 projectors, and took place during the livestream of ICEMAN Episode 4, at which time songs that are part of the album were played as well.

What happened in the ICEMAN stream

At the start of the stream, the ‘Iceman’ truck was seen driving on the Don Valley Parkway to the CN Tower. Drake's team said the total light output was 2,572,000 lumens, with 138,240,000 pixels. They reportedly used 11 media servers, synced over air fiber, as per CP24.

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{{^usCountry}} ICEMAN had been dubbed a ‘visual album’. The record ‘unfolds as a theatrical interpretation of Drake’s thoughts and experiences over the past two years.’ Adonis, Drake's son, also appeared on one of the songs. Drake showed parts of the CN Tower that have previously been unseen and the explosion that produced a massive mushroom cloud at Downsview Park last month, was also visible on the stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ICEMAN had been dubbed a ‘visual album’. The record ‘unfolds as a theatrical interpretation of Drake’s thoughts and experiences over the past two years.’ Adonis, Drake's son, also appeared on one of the songs. Drake showed parts of the CN Tower that have previously been unseen and the explosion that produced a massive mushroom cloud at Downsview Park last month, was also visible on the stream. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drake's announcement about the three albums came towards the end and took fans completely by surprise, leading to a wide variety of reactions. Drake's 3 album announcement sparks reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drake's announcement about the three albums came towards the end and took fans completely by surprise, leading to a wide variety of reactions. Drake's 3 album announcement sparks reactions {{/usCountry}}

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One person on X wrote “There is no way that Drake is going to drop 3 QUALITY albums. I mean dropping one at once is a task but 3 albums? I just feel like this is Drake either wanting some attention or he just been in the trenches for a while. Either way it's insane.”

Yet another said “So Drake basically taking advantage of putting 3 albums out just to beat Michael Jackson's record. He can put 50 albums out and he still won't top Michael. Michael will always be at the top.”

One claimed to know the tracks as well, and listed them on X.

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“ICEMAN - Make Them Cry, Dust, Whisper My Name, Janice STFU, Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA, Shabang, Make Them Pay, Burning Bridges, National Treasures, B’s On The Table feat. 21 SAVAGE, What Did I Miss?, Plot Twist, 2 Hard 4 The Radio, Make Them Remember, Little Birdie, Don’t Worry, Firm Friends, Make Them Know,” they wrote. The fan further added, “MAID OF HONOUR - Hoe Phase, Road Trips, Outside Tweaking feat. STUNNA SANDY, Cheetah Print feat. SEXYY RED, Which One feat. CENTRAL CEE, Amazing Shape feat. POPCAAN, BBW, True Bestie feat. ICONIC SAVVY, Where’s Your Stuff Interlude, New Bestie, Q&A, Stuck, Goose and The Juice, Princess.”

The person continued, “HABIBTI - Rusty Intro, WNBA, Slap The City, High Fives, Hurrr Nor Thurrr feat. SEXYY RED, I’m Spent feat. LOE SHIMMY, Classic, Gen 5, White Bone, Fortworth feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Prioritizing.”

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Notably, HotNewHipHop also noted this was one of the ‘wildest’ announcements that could have come.

What time will Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN release?

All three albums are expected to release at the same time. Reports indicate Drake will be releasing ICEMAN at midnight on Friday, May 15. Thus, the other two albums are also likely to be out then.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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