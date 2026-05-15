What time will Drake's ‘Iceman’ album release Friday? LeBron diss in ‘1 AM In Albany’ leak fuels buzz

Canadian rapper Drake is all set to release his album, 'Iceman,' on Friday, May 15. The buzz around the release has already picked up with a leak of a track called '1 am in Albany' that purportedly targets LeBron James over the Lakers' star's stand on the rapper's highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards n Los Angeles on May 23, 2021. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Though the track has not yet officially been confirmed as part of Drake's 'Iceman' album. However, it has fueled anticipation not only among Drake and Kendrick fans, but also LeBron fans! Amid that, the key question in everyone's mind is at what time the album will drop and how to check it out.

What Time Friday Will Drake's Iceman Drop? Drake's latest album has been produced jointly by his own label, OVO Sound, along with Republic Records. The rapper and the team behind Iceman have mentioned the release date as May 15, Friday, in multiple trailers and teasers. There was, however, no mention of the time on Friday when the album will drop.

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It is widely expected that Iceman will drop at 12:00am EST Friday in the US, as is customary with most releases. But Drake himself has broken that tradition with his 2023 album 'All The Dogs' which dropped at 6am EST in the US.

Thus, it will not be a surprise for Drake fans if they have to wait longer than midnight Friday, May 15, to get their hands on Drake's Iceman.