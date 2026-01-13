Israel will take part in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 12 in Vienna, according to the draw on Monday, as five countries are staying away this year over Israel's participation. Israel to take part in first Eurovision semi-final on May 12

The world's biggest live televised music event heads into its 70th anniversary edition mired in its biggest-ever political boycott, with just 35 countries set to part the fewest since entry was expanded in 2004.

Israel will compete against 14 other countries, including past Eurovision winners Estonia, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden, for spots in the May 16 final, the draw at Vienna's City Hall revealed.

In the other semi-final held on May 14, the 15 countries vying for spots include past winners Azerbaijan, Denmark, Latvia, Norway, Ukraine and Switzerland, according to the draw.

From each semi-final, 10 songs that get the most points from the jury combined with a public vote will qualify for the final.

Host Austria and the biggest financial contributors France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom automatically qualify for the final.

Public broadcasters in Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain have all announced they are boycotting this year's event.

Matters came to a head over widespread concerns about the conduct of Israel's two-year war in Gaza.

There were suspicions too that the televoting system was being manipulated to boost Israel after it comfortably topped the public voting in Basel at Eurovision 2025, with extraordinary sequences of maximum points from other countries.

Some broadcasters also raised concerns about EBU values and media freedom, with Israel preventing their journalists from accessing Gaza, while targeting and killing Palestinian journalists in the territory.

EBU members have adopted measures aimed at improving the voting system, enhancing fraud detection and curbing government-backed promotional campaigns.

Abolished in 2022, professional juries of music experts are returning in the semi-finals with expanded, more diverse panels that include young jurors aged 18 to 25.

Austria is hosting the contest in Vienna after Austrian artist JJ won in Basel, Switzerland, last year.

Austrian broadcaster ORF is presenting the 2026 edition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.