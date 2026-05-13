Chopra set to train in Bienne, Switzerland

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will train at the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne, Switzerland in preparation for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games this year. Chopra has yet to begin his season this year. He was undergoing rehabilitation for a back injury in Türkiye. Chopra, along with his coach Jai Choudhary and long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha was based at Gloria Sports Arena in Turkiye. Neeraj Chopra. (REUTERS)

They will now move to Switzerland for training as the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved his proposal for a 47-day camp on Wednesday.

The proposal covers travel, accommodation and all other costs for the three-member team, in addition to an out-of-pocket allowance of USD 25 per day for 47 days, SAI said in a statement.

Chopra has not competed so far this year and is focused on achieving full fitness before returning to competition. Wihle Sachin Yadav, who narrowly missed a medal at the world championships by finishing 4th (86.27m), has entered in the Rome Diamond League, set to take place in June 4, Chopra has stayed away. The Rome DL will also feature Julian Weber, Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra’s two big targets this season are Glasgow Commonwealth Games from July 23- August 2 and Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19-October 4. Last season he competed in eight events, including the world championships where he finished 8th, unable to defend his title.

He also struggled with back issues in the run-up to the Tokyo world championships, and therefore his focus has been to regain full fitness. His best last season was when he threw the javelin beyond 90m (90.23m) at the Doha Diamond League. After the disappointing result at Worlds, Chopra parted ways with Czech coach and javelin legend Jan Zelezny earlier this year. He has brought in Chaudhary, who trained him in his early years.

MOC also clears Manu, Gulveer’s proposals

The MOC, chaired by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, also approved foreign training for double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker in Lucca, Italy, from May 13 to 22. The 24-year-old will be accompanied by her coach Jaspal Rana and physiotherapist Snehil Khurana.

The MOC also gave a go ahead to long-distance runner Gulveer Singh’s proposal for foreign training and oevrseas exposure along with his coach in the United States from May 15 to June 17. Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer will compete in races at in Los Angeles and Nashville respectively.