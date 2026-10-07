Exclusive: Mary Kom's ex-husband Onler sues Mary for criminal defamation

Olympic medallist Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler Kom has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against the boxer, alleging she made disparaging and damaging statements about him on television and other public platforms.

Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005

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The case has been filed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with defamation. If convicted under the provision, the punishment can extend to imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

According to sources, Onler had been considering legal action for some time following comments made by Mary.

“Onler had been considering legal action ever since Mary made disparaging statements against him on a TV show and later on other platforms as well,” a source said.

Onler speaks

When contacted, Onler confirmed that he was pursuing the matter but declined to comment on the allegations in detail, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further,” he said. What Mary Kom alleged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further,” he said. What Mary Kom alleged {{/usCountry}}

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Mary had previously made allegations against Onler concerning their finances. She alleged that he had cheated her of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career. She also claimed that loans had been taken in her name, that her property had been mortgaged and that assets had been transferred into his name without her proper consent.

Onler has repeatedly denied the allegations and, in response, has made counter-allegations concerning Mary’s conduct during their marriage. He had also challenged Mary to prove those allegations.

A source close to Onler said he initially chose not to pursue the matter because he wanted to avoid further conflict.

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“Initially, he thought he would let it go because he only wanted to live peacefully. But his family and friends also started asking him if any of those allegations were true. He is now seeking an apology and damages from Mary Kom for what he believes were baseless allegations because he has been haunted and hounded by these false allegations,” the source said.

Onler and Mary Kom’s relationship

According to reports, Mary and Onler's love story began in 2000 in Delhi, when Onler, who was a student at Delhi University’s Law Faculty, helped Mary when she lost her luggage en route to a competition.

They married in 2005, had twin sons in 2007, another son in 2013. In 2018, they adopted a daughter to fulfil Mary's wish to have a daughter.

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Onler, a footballer, chose to put his career on hold so that he could raise the kids and take care of the house.

Mary, a passionate boxer, has six world championships and an Olympic bronze to her name. She has often called Onler her “pillar of strength”.

Shortly after, we broke the news of their separation, Mary confirmed the news that the two divorced in 2023 under Kom customary law.

Mary is currently participating in a reality television show, Bigg Boss.

Mary is currently participating in a reality television show, Bigg Boss.