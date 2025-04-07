Exclusive! Mary Kom, Husband K Onler Separated, Headed for Divorce? Trouble in Paradise as the two are living separately

Olympic medalist and boxing icon Mary Kom is reportedly facing turbulence in her personal life, with multiple sources confirming that she and her husband Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, are separated. However sources claim that that no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet. Mary Kom and her husband Onler have separated, according to sources.

The couple, often celebrated as an enduring symbol of love and support, is believed to have started living apart shortly after Onler’s unsuccessful bid in the 2022 Manipur assembly elections.

“Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members,” a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times. “Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses — around INR 2–3 crores — incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost.”

Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005

The Padma Vibhushan boxer was appointed the Member of Parliament in 2016.

Another insider claims that Onler was initially reluctant to enter politics.

“It was Mary’s idea. He didn’t want to contest and had warned her that Manipur’s political landscape was volatile at the time,” the source said, adding, “After the defeat, things worsened. Their usual marital disagreements turned serious, and Mary moved into her Faridabad house with the kids.”

While the couple has not made any official statement, several people within the boxing community hint at Mary being in another relationship.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a boxer says, “The separation rumours about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumours. No one knows the reason for sure, though. Everyone whispers about Mary ma’am being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband. Speculation has been fuelled further by her recent Instagram posts featuring him as her business associate."

He (Onler) is unable to meet them (his kids), and it’s taken a toll on him emotionally.

Sources close to Onler claim that he is struggling with limited access to his children. “He’s heartbroken. He has always been a devoted father and gave up his football career to support Mary and raise their kids. Now he’s unable to meet them, and it’s taken a toll on him emotionally. It is no secret that he put his career on hold so that Mary could build hers,” says the source.

A brief timeline of Mary Kom and Onler's love story

According to reports, their love story began in 2000 in Delhi, when Onler, who was a student at Delhi University’s Law Faculty, helped Mary when she lost her luggage en route a competition.

They married in 2005, had twin sons in 2007, another son in 2013. In 2028, they adopted a daughter because Mary always wanted to have a daughter.

Onler, a footballer, chose to put his career on hold so that he could raise the kids and take care of the house.

Mary, a passionate boxer, is one of the most iconic pugilists in the country, with six world championships and an Olympics bronze to her name. She has often called Onler her “pillar of strength”.

Mary and Onler’s love inspired the 2014 film Mary Kom starring Priyanka Chopra.

What do Mary Kom and Onler have to say about the speculation of divorce and separation?

When contacted, Mary Kom replied with a long message saying, “I choose not to comment on your message as per my right to privacy and dignity nor I am entitled to reply as asked by you.”

Onler had not responded to our request for a quote at the time of publishing of this story.