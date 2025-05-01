Confirmed! Mary Kom says divorced under Kom customary law; refutes buzz of any other relationship

Days after Hindustan Times first reported separation between Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom and her husband Karung Onkholer Kom (popularly known as Onler), the boxing icon has publicly confirmed the development. Mary Kom and Onler have divorced under Kom customary law. They got married in 2005.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, the six-time world champion shared a two-page letter, which appeared on an advocate’s letterhead, “in response to the Hindustan Times article…” and the subsequent media coverage surrounding her personal life.

Divorced under Kom customary law

Mary Kom’s statement reveals that she and Onler have, indeed, parted ways. The divorce, as per the statement, was finalized on December 20, 2023, with mutual consent under Kom custoary laws. It was carried out in accordance with traditional practices, in the presence of both families and elders, who served as the adjudicating authorities. Mary and Onler married in 2005 and have four kids together.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Mary Kom and Onler had been living separately and that she was facing personal difficulties.

The statement acknowledges the emotional toll the past few years have taken on the athlete. "Over the past two years, my client has been navigating a deeply challenging time in her personal life, particularly with her ex-husband," the statement reads.

Mary Kom shared this statement on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday confirming her divorce.

Refutes Relationship Speculations

The same statement addresses the rumors about her relationship status. “The rumors regarding my client’s relationship with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being involved with another boxer’s husband are completely unfounded. These claims should not be propagated by any media platform,” it reads.

A Love Story That Captured India’s Heart

Mary and Onler's met in 2000 in Delhi, when Onler, then a student in Delhi, came to Mary’s aid after she lost her luggage en route to a competition. The couple married in 2005.

Over the years, Mary has publicly credited Onler as her pillar of strength.

“He’s my pillar, my backbone,” she once said in an interview, reflecting on his support throughout her boxing career.

Both Mary and Onler have four kids — twin sons born in 2007, another son born in 2013, and in 2018, they adopted a daughter.

Legacy Beyond the Ring

Mary Kom was appointed the Member of Parliament in 2016. Besides six world championships and an Olympics bronze, she has several national honours to her name, including the Arjuna Award. She was awarded the Padma Shri (2006), the Padma Bhusan (2013), Padma Vibhushan (2020). She also runs the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation.