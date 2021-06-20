Happy birthday Sathish Ninasam: Chambal to Lucia, his 5 best films you must not miss

Kannada actor Shiva, otherwise known by his screen name Sathish Ninasam, turned a year older on Sunday. The actor made his acting debut with 2008 Madesha, followed by Manasaare and Drama. Sathish’s breakthrough performance came in the film Lucia. He received critical acclaim with this film and became a popular face down south.

Sathish Ninasam decided not to celebrate his birthday due to the untimely death of his friend and colleague Sanchari Vijay. On his birthday, here is a listing of some of his best works:

Drama

This 2012 Kananda rom-com starred Sathish with actor Yash, Radhika Pandit and Sindhu Koknath in prominent roles. The film was a box office hit and completed 100 days run at various theatres earning ₹20 crores.

Love in Mandya

Love in Madya is a 2014 romance drama, starring Sathish Ninasam and Sindhu Loknath. The love story of a cable operator and the challenges he and his ladylove face in their relationship forms the crux of the film. Though an average grosser, it bagged many awards.

Rocket

Rocket is a 2015 romantic comedy film with Sathish and Aishani Shetty in the lead roles. The story revolves around a youngster whose girlfriend is forced to marry another man. However, the hero is determined to marry her but something changes after he sees her fiance on their wedding day.

Ayogya

Ayogya is 2015 rom-com with Sathish and Rachita Ram in the lead. An unemployed young man decides to contests election against the village head. Soon matters go out of hand as he begins to fall for Nandini, the daughter of a marriage broker. The film was a blockbuster.

Chambal

The 2019 Kannda drama, tells the story of a dynamic IAS officer, whose uncompromising way of working unnerves politicians and businessmen. Being incorruptible and principled, his idealism soon becomes a threat to the entire system.

Lucia

Lucia is a psychological thriller starring Sathish and Sruthi Harihan in the lead. The film portrays the story of an usher in a cinema hall who suffers from insomnia. His life takes a bizarre turn when he gets buys a drug which leads to daydreaming. The film was premiered at the London Indian Film Festival in July 2013 and bagged the Best Film Audience Choice award at the festival.