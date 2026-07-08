Haryana composers Ankit and Sanchit Balhara continue Bollywood run with upcoming film Alpha

Haryana-born composer brothers Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara continue to expand their presence in the Hindi film industry, with their next project, Alpha, slated for release under the Yash Raj Films banner. The duo, who began their Bollywood journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, have since worked on the background scores of several commercially successful films.

Known for their background scores, they've worked on hits like Bajirao Mastani and Pathaan, showcasing their growing influence in the Hindi film industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The brothers, who hail from Kilohard village in Sonipat district, have built a career primarily in background scoring and orchestral composition. Their work includes films such as Padmaavat, War, Manikarnika, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pathaan. Their score for Gangubai Kathiawadi earned them the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score.

From Sonipat to major Bollywood productions

Ankit and Sanchit first came into the spotlight after composing the background score for Bajirao Mastani, a project that brought them industry recognition and international honours, including an IIFA Award. Since then, they have collaborated with leading filmmakers and production houses on a series of high-profile projects.

Their upcoming film, Alpha, is an action thriller produced by Yash Raj Films and stars Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The project adds to a growing portfolio of mainstream Hindi films for the composer duo.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The brothers belong to a family with a long association with Haryana's cultural landscape. Their father, Bhal Singh Balhara, is a noted Haryanvi singer and actor who gained popularity through films including Chandrawal. Their mother, Mukta Chaudhary, is a former athlete who has been recognised multiple times as Haryana's best athlete. Career built around background music {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brothers belong to a family with a long association with Haryana's cultural landscape. Their father, Bhal Singh Balhara, is a noted Haryanvi singer and actor who gained popularity through films including Chandrawal. Their mother, Mukta Chaudhary, is a former athlete who has been recognised multiple times as Haryana's best athlete. Career built around background music {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Unlike many Bollywood composers known primarily for film songs, the Balhara brothers have established themselves in the specialised field of background scoring, which plays a key role in shaping the emotional and narrative impact of films.

Their academic and professional training has enabled them to work across period dramas, historical films, action thrillers and biographical cinema. Industry recognition for their background scores has contributed to their growing reputation within Bollywood's music ecosystem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The family currently resides in Canada, although Ankit and Sanchit frequently travel to India for film projects and recording assignments. Their continued involvement in major Hindi film productions reflects the increasing contribution of talent from Haryana to the country's entertainment industry.

With Alpha set for release, the composer duo is expected to add another major production to a filmography that spans some of Bollywood's biggest releases over the past decade.