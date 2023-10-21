‘He's changed my life’: Gwen Stefani talks about Blake Shelton after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Gwen Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, October 19. In her honour, her husband Blake Shelton gave an emotional speech, recalling the time they first met. Recently, in an interview with People, Stefani got candid about her family life, children, her relationship with Shelton, and how she juggles all this alongside her fame. The American singer-songwriter, 54, married the country singer, 47, in 2021.

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the State Dinner for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the White House in Washington on October 18, 2016. (AFP)

Recalling her childhood days, Stefani said, “When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches. I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house.'” She calls herself a “garden flower nerd.” “When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working — and it's a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!” she added.

Talking about her husband Shelton, she said, “He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.” She also mentioned her children and said that when they were teenagers, she always wanted to make sure that “I was home for them - and here we are.”

Blake Shelton's speech for Gwen Stefani

Shelton delivered a beautiful speech for his wife. He revealed that when he first met her in 2014, he thought “she wasn't like any other famous person” he had ever met before. He recalled, “She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys – which at the time worked like security because at the time no one was going near [her]. It was chaos.”

The country singer then expressed his love, saying, “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job. Now, standing here almost 10 years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life.” “I got to tell you all that's rare in this business,” he added.

Shelton continued, “In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her – not as much as me though,” as per Fox News. As he concluded his speech, saying, “You deserve this, and I love you,” he hugged and kissed Stefani. She was visibly moved by his speech as she wiped her tears.