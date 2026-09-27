6 moving queer movies and shows on Netflix that are a must-see on your watchlist

The release of the Tamil film Dorothy, directed by Kartik Subbaraj, has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. And not all of it is exactly positive. Most of it is downright homophobic, which ultimately shows a mirror to the kind of comments that queer folks have to deal with on a daily basis. It is 2026, and every time such distasteful conversations and comments arise on LGBTQ+ issues, I shudder to think which way we are headed. Till then, I have picked a few films and shows from Netflix that can be seen to better understand the range of representation that the canon of queer cinema can offer:

The Power of the Dog (film)

A still from Sabar Bonda, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade.

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Jane Campion offers a breathtaking vision of toxic masculinity that can arise from the repression of their desire and identity. It is a masterclass of show, don't tell. Benedict Cumberbatch gets one of his best roles as a cruel and charismatic Montana rancher in 1925 who revels in psychological torture against his brother's new wife and sensitive son, to devastating results.

Sabar Bonda (film)

A rare Indian film that truly understands what it means to be gay in this country is last year's Sabar Bonda. The Marathi feature film directed by Rohan P Kanawade tells the story of desire intermingled with grief. It follows Anand (Bhushaan Manoj), a 30-year-old gay call-centre worker from Mumbai who returns to his ancestral village in rural Maharashtra for a traditional 10-day mourning period after his father's death. There, he meets Balya (Suraaj Suman), a childhood friend and local farmer, and an old flame arises.

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Sabar Bonda won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize Dramatic at Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Class (web series)

{{^usCountry}} So many shows get greenlit for unnecessary seasons in the tip of a hat but not Class, which is unfortunate, because this adaptation of the Spanish show Elite, really does well in representing the rich and rebellious young generation in the country's capital. The show's soul centres on the secret romance between Dhruv Sanghvi and Faruq Manzoor (played beautifully by Chayan Chopra and Chintan Rachchh). He is an introverted student besotted by this handsome local drug dealer, working to save money. What can go wrong? Well, everything does, but hey, we get our tender moments. Watch it only for them. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (film) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So many shows get greenlit for unnecessary seasons in the tip of a hat but not Class, which is unfortunate, because this adaptation of the Spanish show Elite, really does well in representing the rich and rebellious young generation in the country's capital. The show's soul centres on the secret romance between Dhruv Sanghvi and Faruq Manzoor (played beautifully by Chayan Chopra and Chintan Rachchh). He is an introverted student besotted by this handsome local drug dealer, working to save money. What can go wrong? Well, everything does, but hey, we get our tender moments. Watch it only for them. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (film) {{/usCountry}}

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Viola Davis lends humanity and depth to legendary blues singer Ma Rainey in this Netflix musical drama adapted from August Wilson's classic 1982 stage play. The film dramatises the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey and her band during a tense, high-stakes recording session in a Chicago studio in 1927. It is the singer's unapologetic, defiant attitude about her queerness that makes her story stand out during an era when being an openly queer Black woman was dangerous.

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Rustin

Rustin is a solid example of a biographical drama that is elevated by a career-defining lead performance. In this case, it comes from Colman Domingo, who plays Bayard Rustin, an influential and openly gay Black civil rights activist. It is an important film that shows the cost of visibility, capturing how institutional homophobia was weaponised against Rustin. He was the one spearheading the logistics of the 1963 March on Washington alongside labour leader A Philip Randolph, despite facing immense political pushback.

Heartstopper

Queer representation on screen is often traced through trauma, loss, heartbreak and a whole lot of tears. But queer people also experience joy, just like any other young person who grows up, has a crush, shares their first kiss, and then gets to learn. Heartstopper is that rare show that shows the wholesome, joyful, and anxiety-free celebration of young queer love. Joe Locke (Charlie) and Kit Connor (Nick) are the cutest pair who go through a range of emotions to make the beloved Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name work.

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