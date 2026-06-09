Colman Domingo on finding flow with Colin Firth in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day: ‘A gem of an actor’ | Exclusive

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg returns to the sci-fi genre with Disclosure Day, an ambitious new thriller that explores what might happen if humanity discovered that evidence of non-human intelligence had been hidden for decades. For Colman Domingo, stepping into the world of this film was both exciting and daunting. The Oscar-nominated actor, who plays Hugo, a man navigating loyalty, friendship and a growing moral crisis, recalls feeling overwhelmed on his first day of filming. Colin Firth and Colman Domingo at the London premiere of Disclosure Day. (extratv/instagram)

“I felt like I was being shot out of a cannon to start with that material,” Colman tells Hindustan Times. “I was afraid of it for a moment, but it’s also great to be a little afraid on your first day.”

Building a friendship fractured by doubt His first day on set involved a pivotal scene opposite Colin Firth, who plays Scanlon, a former friend and colleague struggling with a profound crisis of faith. To find the emotional rhythm of the relationship, Colman and Colin immediately began working through the scene together.

“I grabbed Colin, who is just a gem of an actor, and we started just running the scene, going back and forth together, and just trying to find a rhythm and tenor that spoke to the shared history of two men who were once close friends and colleagues, but who are now at odds with each other because of one’s crisis of faith in their work,” he explains.

What interested him most was that Hugo never sees the friendship as irreparable. Even in conflict, there is compassion. “My character believes they are still friends, so there is a degree to which Hugo is trying to save his friend by appealing to his better angels,” he says. “Hugo is trying to hold Scanlon accountable for his own soul.”