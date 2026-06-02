Who is Ali Muhammad in Euphoria? Meet Colman Domingo as Season 3 ends
In Euphoria, Ali Muhammad, portrayed by Colman Domingo, is Rue's steady mentor and the show's moral anchor.
Ali Muhammad stands out as one of the calmest voices in the chaos of Euphoria's world. He is Rue Bennett’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, mentor, and a steady adult figure, played by Colman Domingo, he was introduced in season 1. In a show that is full of morally grey characters, Ali is a stable moral center.
Why Domingo fits the part
Domingo has spoken about how the role came to him. In an Esquire interview, he said creator Sam Levinson told him, “I have a role based on the guy who used to be my sponsor.” Domingo added that Levinson “really started to write for me.”
Notably, Ali is not written as a flashy character. He is direct, patient, and sometimes tough with Rue. He acts as a steady pole for Rue, who calls her out when needed, but still sees her as a good person caught in a destructive cycle.
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In a Los Angeles Times interview, Domingo said, “I think ultimately Ali is a symbol for redemption in our culture and in our world.” That framing matches how fans often talk about the character.
In a Deadline report from January 2026, Domingo had hinted that season 3 would explore more of Ali’s background, including a possible origin story. The actor had hinted that viewers might learn “the foundational aspects of Ali.”
Fan reaction online
Fans have kept Ali at the center of Euphoria discussions. On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “Ali is the emotional spine of the show.” Another on X posted, “Colman Domingo makes every scene feel grounded.”
Domingo’s performance also won him an Emmy for Guest Actor in 2022.
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