Sam Levinson shares Sydney Sweeney's 3-word reaction after he proposed cutting Cassie's nude scenes

Sam Levinson recently opened up about his creative process for Euphoria Season 3 and it turns out, it was Sydney Sweeney herself who convinced him not to tone down the A-rated content in the series featuring her. A behind-the-scenes confession from Sam Levinson has reignited debate over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial Euphoria storyline. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sweeney told Levinson to stop holding back In an interview with the New York Times podcast Popcast, Levinson revealed that he had actually thought about shooting Sweeney's scenes without any nudity. But Sweeney quickly shut that idea down.

“Well, it's funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, 'Maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity. Maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?'” Levinson said. “And she looked at me and she was like, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, that's a fair point.'”

Levinson described Sweeney as "totally fearless" and "wonderfully professional," saying the two share a strong bond of trust on set. He also addressed past complaints about nudity in the show's earlier seasons, when the characters were still in high school, explaining that actors are made aware of what a role requires before they even audition. He added that under SAG rules, no actor can ever be forced into a scene they become uncomfortable with after being cast.

Once this came out, some fans on X were not exactly supportive. Many felt that Sweeney's willingness to embrace the more explicit side of her role said more about how she has been positioned in Hollywood than about creative freedom. “Oh so all this time it was her so happy being sexualized and fit into Sam's weird kinks,” one user wrote.

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Another took a more sarcastic tone, posting, “She puts her all into her scenes quite literally. Proper method acting.”

Third wrote, “So all this time, she was the one happily embracing being sexualized... Sydney is incredibly talented. Why can't she focus on more in-depth plots instead of relying on nude scenes?”

A Bible scene with a sex toy that crossed a line for many fans While Levinson and Sweeney appear to be on the same page creatively, not everyone watching at home felt the same way.

In the Season 3 finale, “In God We Trust,” which aired on May 31, Cassie and her sister Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, share a heartfelt conversation about faith and loss, all while Cassie is seen holding a sex toy. Fans were particularly bothered by Cassie asking Lexi, still holding the toy.

“Sam Levinson is really using the holy bible in sexual stuff for his show and making Sydney Sweeney do blasphemy and unserious things with a d**ldo in her hands while the bible is there… This is sick,” one person wrote on X.

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“This is so embarrassing and unserious, talking about the holy bible while you are holding a dildo and doing sexual stuff? What is wrong with Sydney Sweeney ???” said another as per reports.

The scene added to a season that had already pushed boundaries, with Cassie's storyline involving her working as an OnlyFans creator, a role that required her to cosplay as a baby, a dog, and appear fully nude across multiple episodes.