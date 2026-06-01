Euphoria Season 3: 5 times Sam Levinson succeeded in rage-baiting the audience with 50-foot Woman, poop, NSFW painting

With Season 3, Sam Levinson’s polarised web series Euphoria comes to an end in the same way it began – with heated discourse on social media. The show might have veered off the rails as the cast and characters navigated adulthood, but the creator still managed to rage-bait his audience into watching the entire final season. Right from the first episode, he set the tone for what was to be expected. One might argue he didn't follow through on the promise, but here are five times he successfully rage-baited the audience. Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney play Nate and Cassie in Euphoria. (HBO Max) Faye swallowing drugs and losing bowel control

Chloe Cherry plays Faye in Euphoria. (HBO Max)

Right in episode one, we’re told that Rue (Zendaya) and Faye (Chloe Cherry) are now drug mules for Laurie (Martha Kelly). Not only do we get a gross, drawn-out scene of both of them struggling to swallow balloons filled with drugs, but later Zendaya is given a strainer to poop out the drugs while Faye loses bowel control. To make the scene infinitely worse, a dog begins licking the poop smeared on her. To say the audience could not stop discussing how disgusted they were is an understatement. Cassiezilla and her OnlyFans outfits

Sydney Sweeney in the Cassie-zilla scene from Euphoria.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) marries Nate (Jacob Elordi), but they’re broke, and she takes former friend Maddy’s (Alexa Damie) help to boost her OnlyFans career. But before Maddy revamps her, Cassie is seen dressed like a puppy in one scene and a baby in another, which the internet rightly called out. The cherry on top for many, however, was the Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) reference. What begins as a campy nod to ‘Cassie-zilla’ feels too big for her birches and soon turns plain odd, with the scene leaving many scratching their heads. Jules NSFW painting for a TV show

Hunter Schafer and Jules' painting for Euphoria.

Lexi (Maude Apatow) is an assistant on a TV show now, and she commissions Jules (Hunter Schafer) to paint an art piece. Jules, who is now a sugar baby living in a plush penthouse, goes about her merry way painting a picnic scene. Except that the TV network and the audience are confused as to why she would paint a visible penis on every single one in the painting. While the discourse around her reimagining of A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte could’ve been powerful, given that it was painted by a trans woman, the show just left everyone wondering what was wrong with Jules. Show’s most effective villain given 5 minutes

Alamo's mother is Euphoria's most effective villain.

Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) runs a strip club and is supremely wary of the women around him. The reason? His mother (Danielle Deadwyler) once swindled a kind, helpful and caring man so badly that it made him question everything he knew. Years later, even as a grown Alamo is shown to be the one exploiting women, with everyone’s safety around him being questionable, Sam’s most effective villain on the show is given all of five minutes. One Redditor aptly summed it up with, “It’s crazy how Sam Levinson was able to create my most hated villain in the show in only 5 minutes,” wondering why he couldn’t be as dedicated to his other characters. Nate Jacobs gruesome death after a character overhaul

Jacob Elordi behind-the-scenes of Nate Jocobs' death scene in Euphoria.