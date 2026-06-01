Sydney Sweeney had never done this in New York before; Scooter Braun reveals surprise late-night adventure

The clip showed the pair riding rented bicycles through New York streets before arriving in Times Square. Sweeney attempted to stay under the radar, wearing a blue hoodie and sunglasses as she blended into the crowd.

Braun posted an Instagram Reel documenting the outing, explaining what sparked the excursion. “When you're in bed at 11pm and your girl says ‘I've never been to Times Square….’,” he wrote alongside the video.

The couple spent Saturday night together in Manhattan before embarking on a spontaneous trip that Braun later shared with fans on social media.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun turned a quiet evening in New York City into an unexpected late-night adventure after the actress revealed she had never experienced one of the city's most iconic attractions.

One scene showed the actress enjoying a burger while Braun asked how it was. “Good!” she replied with a smile.

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Standing beneath her own billboard The outing also featured a surreal moment for the “Euphoria” star. While exploring Times Square, Sweeney stopped beneath a giant electronic billboard displaying her American Eagle campaign.

The actress was also seen dancing to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ New York anthem, “Empire State of Mind,” while taking in the lights and energy of the famous destination.

Earlier in the evening, the pair had enjoyed a more formal date night. Photos showed Sweeney in a black dress with a plunging neckline, while Braun coordinated in a black suit.

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Braun opens up about their relationship The late-night outing came just days after Braun publicly discussed his relationship with Sweeney for the first time. During an appearance on Suzy Weiss’ “Second Thought” podcast, the music executive praised both Sweeney and her work on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

“I am catching it. I’m biased, I like it,” Braun said when asked about the hit series, adding that it featured “an incredible performance by a certain actress.”

He also described Sweeney as “kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth,” calling the relationship “one of the biggest surprises ever.”

According to Page Six, the couple reportedly met during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s 2025 wedding and made their romance public earlier this year after appearing together in photos from the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival.