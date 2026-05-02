Scooter Braun vs Sydney Sweeney net worth: A look at who is richer as ‘Euphoria’ star goes Insta official

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney , heartthrob of millions worldwide, made it Instagram official with rumored boyfriend Scooter Braun on Friday evening. The 27-year-old actor posted photos of her visit with Scooter Braun at the Stagecoach music festival.

This has sparked renewed interest in Scooter Braun - a 44-year-old divorced former record executive and businessman. One of the aspects of Scooter Braun's career that is under scrutiny is his net worth and how it compares with Sydney Sweeney's.

Sydney Sweeney vs Scooter Braun: Who Is Richer? Sydney Sweeney Earnings Sydney Sweeney has had a massive surge in wealth in the last five years, thanks to her roles in films and TV shows, brand endorsements, her social media earnings and her recently launched lingerie brand. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Sydney Sweeney's net worth at around $40 million.

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Her primary income comes from high-profile roles in shows like Euphoria ($25,000–$44,000 per episode early on, rising later) and The White Lotus ($50,000–$75,000 per episode), plus films such as Anyone But You, Madame Web, Immaculate and The Housemaid, adding another $11 million approximately.

She also earns $10 million annually from brand deals with Miu Miu, Armani, American Eagle, Laneige, Samsung, and Ford. Her production company Fifty-Fifty Films, her 2026 lingerie line SYRN, and real estate holdings valued at over $22 million adds to her wealth.

However, her net worth is significantly less when compared to Scooter Braun.

Scooter Braun's Net Worth Braun, who made his career as a talent and record manager in the early 2000s, is the founder of Ithaca Holdings (launched in 2007). Braun has worked with several high-profile artists in his early days, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. He likely made around 20% in commissions from these artists' album sales.

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Braun profited from the 2020 sale of Taylor Swift's first six album masters to Shamrock Capital for roughly $300 million, which boosted the revenues of Ithaca Holdings. Then, in 2021, Braun sold Ithaca Holdings (his music empire) to HYBE in 2021 for over $1 billion, netting him about $840 million pre-tax from his 70% stake.

Braun launched an investment company with co-partners called TQ Venture and another music studio called Mythos Studios. He also holds a stake in Uber and Spotify. He also holds around $100 million in real estate.

According to a 2023 Billboard report, after the sale of Ithaca Holdings, Braun's net worth is estimated at around $ 1 billion. As of 2026, Braun's net worth is estimated by multiple sources to be a little over $1 billion.