‘See you in court’: The Trump confrontation that may have costed Janet Mills her Senate bid

A report has highlighted the exact moment that may have reshaped Maine Governor Janet Mills' Senate bid. The 78-year-old officially suspended her campaign Thursday, ending what Democrats once viewed as one of their strongest opportunities to unseat Susan Collins in a crucial 2026 race. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, greets lawmakers prior to delivering her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024 (AP)

Mills’ exit effectively clears the Democratic field for political newcomer Graham Platner.

Why Janet Mills suspended her campaign “While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else, the fight, to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said.

The collapse of Mills’ campaign marks a dramatic shift from just months ago, when she was widely praised by liberals nationwide after a tense confrontation with President Donald Trump at the White House over transgender athletes in sports.

Janet Mills vs Trump During a bipartisan governors’ gathering last year, Trump pressed Mills over whether Maine would comply with his executive order barring transgender female athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. Mills replied, “I’m complying with state and federal law.” Trump shot back: “We are the federal law.” He then warned her: “You better comply because otherwise you’re not getting any federal funding.”

The confrontation was noted in a recent The Washington Times report.

Mills’ response quickly became a rallying cry for Democrats nationwide: “See you in court.”

The brief exchange transformed the longtime governor into an unexpected symbol of resistance against Trump’s second administration.

“We stood up to Trump and stopped him from cutting the school lunch program for Maine kids,” Mills later said in her campaign launch video. “I’ve never backed down from a bully and I never will.”

But while the moment energized Democratic voters initially, it failed to translate into lasting campaign momentum. By the time Mills officially entered the race in October, Platner had already built a sizable grassroots following and was drawing packed crowds across the state.

Platner, a 41-year-old military veteran, leaned into a populist message targeting elites and corporate influence. “I’m not afraid to name an enemy and the enemy is the oligarchy,” he said during his campaign launch.