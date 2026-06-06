Steven Spielberg hails Obsession and Backrooms for box office success, calls it ‘fantastic’ for cinema

Even Steven Spielberg cannot stop raving about the sensational box-office success of indie horror hits, Obsession and Backrooms. The legendary filmmaker, who is awaiting the release of his new film Disclosure Day, spoke about the horror hits during the press tour, calling their success ‘fantastic’. Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of his new movie ''Disclosure Day'' in London, Britain, June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS)

Steven Spielberg hails Obsession and Backrooms "I just applaud them", said Steven Spielberg as he praised both Obsession and Backrooms. The filmmaker lauded the response to the films, made with limited budgets. “I'm so happy for them. I think it's so fantastic,” he told Deadline at the screening of his next film, Disclosure Day.

Spielberg, a two-time Oscar winner for Best Director, has dabbled in horror, known for his acclaimed projects like Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, said he has seen Obsession but has yet to watch Backrooms. “I think it's great that they had basically very little money, especially Obsession had under $1 million, and the other film had maybe 10 or nine, and they're doing so well, and I just applaud them. I haven't seen Backrooms; I am going to see it when all this is over. But I have seen Obsession, and I loved it,” he added.

Obsession and Backrooms' phenomenal success Obsession released in the US on May 15 and in select international markets two weeks later. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, it stars Michael Johnston as Bear Bailey and Inde Navarrette as Nikki Freeman. It revolves around a shy, insecure music store employee, Bailey, who is in love with his childhood friend and coworker, Freeman. Made for under $1 million, the film has grossed close to $200 million worldwide.

Backrooms features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. It is directed by 20-year-old debutant director Kane Parsons and brings the popular 4chan story to the big screen. It has earned over $140 million worldwide. Backrooms" is reportedly made for under $10 million. The success of two low-budget independent films, both made by YouTubers-turned-filmmakers on their debut, has sparked a conversation around fresh voices' need in Hollywood.