    A history of Warner Bros Discovery as it rebuffs Paramount's revised bid despite Ellison's backing

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 5:46 PM IST
    Reuters
    Jan 7 - Warner Bros Discovery's board unanimously turned down Paramount Skydance's revised bid despite a $40.4 billion financing guarantee from Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

    The move marks the latest chapter in the race for assets that include Warner Bros' iconic film and TV studio and its vast library of movies and television shows.

    Here is a timeline from the founding of Time Inc and Warner Bros to the company's latest breakup and potential sale.

    Date Event

    1922 Time Inc was founded by Henry Luce and

    Briton Hadden to house Time magazine, a

    weekly news publication that made world

    affairs accessible to the average reader.

    The first issue of Time magazine was

    published in March 1923.

    1923 Warner Bros was founded by brothers Harry,

    Albert, Sam and Jack Warner as a film studio

    in Hollywood. It revolutionized cinema with

    the introduction of synchronized sound in

    films.

    1969 Kinney National Company, a conglomerate that

    later transitioned into media, buys Warner

    Bros-Seven Arts and later spins off its

    non-media businesses.

    1972 HBO is founded by Charles Dolan with backing

    from Time. It was the first U.S.

    subscription-based cable network, offering

    uncut, commercial-free movies and live

    sports, pioneering premium cable television.

    1990 Time Inc merges with Warner Communications

    in a $14 billion deal, hailed as a "marriage

    of content and distribution," creating Time

    Warner, then the largest media company in

    the world.

    1996 Time Warner merges with Turner Broadcasting,

    gaining Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT and a vast

    classic film library.

    2000 Time Warner merges with AOL, forming AOL

    Time Warner, the largest merger in history

    at the time, aiming to merge traditional and

    digital media.

    2002 AOL Time Warner merger begins to unravel as

    AOL's value collapses with the launch of an

    SEC investigation, prompted by allegations

    of accounting irregularities and inflated

    revenue reports at AOL.

    2003 CEO Steve Case resigns from AOL Time Warner.

    2004 Time Warner sells Warner Music to a private

    equity group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. for

    $2.6 billion.

    2009 Time Warner fully spins off Time Warner

    Cable, which had already been partially

    separated in 2007, ending its role in cable

    distribution.

    2009 Time Warner spins off AOL.

    2013 Time Warner spins off Time, its magazine

    division, which includes Time, People,

    Fortune and Sports Illustrated, marking its

    formal exit from publishing.

    2016 AT&T announces acquisition of Time

    Warner for $85 billion.

    2018 AT&T completes its acquisition of Time

    Warner after regulator's approval, renaming

    it WarnerMedia.

    2021 AT&T announces it would spin off WarnerMedia

    and merge it with Discovery Inc to create a

    new standalone media company.

    2022 WarnerMedia and Discovery complete their

    merger in a $43 billion deal.

    June 2025 Warner Bros Discovery announces it would

    separate into two companies — one focusing

    on streaming and studios businesses, while

    the second will house its cable TV assets.

    October Warner Bros Discovery's board rejects a

    2025 Paramount Skydance offer of nearly $60

    billion, or $24 per share, a source familiar

    with the matter exclusively tells Reuters.

    The company says it is weighing a potential

    sale amid interest from several suitors.

    November Axios reports that Warner Bros Discovery's

    2025 board wants Paramount Skydance to sweeten

    its bid to $30 per share, valuing the

    company at $74.34 billion.

    November Warner Bros Discovery receives preliminary

    2025 buyout bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast

    and Netflix — who were asked to improve

    their offers.

    December Warner Bros Discovery receives a second

    2025 round of bids, including a mostly cash offer

    from Netflix.

    December Paramount Skydance accuses Warner Bros

    2025 Discovery of running an unfair sale process

    that favors Netflix over other bidders, CNBC

    reports, citing a letter sent by the newly

    merged media company.

    December Netflix is in exclusive talks to

    2025 buy Warner Bros Discovery's film and

    television studios along with its streaming

    assets after offering $28 per share.

    December Netflix agrees to buy Warner Bros

    2025 Discovery's film and TV studios and

    streaming division for $72 billion, or

    $27.75 per share.

    December Paramount Skydance makes a hostile bid for

    2025 Warner Bros Discovery in a deal valued at

    $108.4 billion or $30 per share.

    December Warner Bros Discovery's board rejects

    2025 Paramount Skydance's hostile $108.4 billion

    bid, saying it failed to provide adequate

    financing assurances.

    December Paramount Skydance amends its offer to buy

    2025 Warner Bros Discovery to include a $40.4

    billion personal guarantee from Larry

    Ellison.

    January Warner Bros Discovery rejects Paramount

    2026 Skydance's amended hostile bid despite Larry

    Ellison's guarantee.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

