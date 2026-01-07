By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway Actor Gerard Butler bets he would not survive real 'Greenland 2'

LOS ANGELES, - In the soon-to-be-released movie "Greenland 2: Migration," Scottish actor Gerard Butler portrays John Garrity, who leads a group through a post-apocalyptic world to try to find safety.

In reality, Butler said, he does not have confidence in his abilities to survive such a world.

"I would be one of the first ones going down," he said with a smile.

The movie, which arrives in theaters on Friday, is a sequel to 2020 thriller "Greenland," in which Butler's Atlanta, Georgia-based character tries to head with his family to the safety of a bunker in Greenland when he hears a comet is about to hit Earth.

It connected with audiences, paving the way for its 2026 sequel, said Butler.

"It felt like it resonated a lot, especially, you know, coming out during the pandemic," he said in an interview. "And sometimes you go, okay, that's enough. Leave it alone. And then other times you think, well, where could we take this?"

"Greenland 2: Migration," continues the survival story.

The film follows John, his wife Allison, portrayed by Morena Baccarin, and their son Nathan, played by Roman Griffin Davis, as they flee Greenland in hopes of finding safety in France.

Could the story go even further? Possibly, said Butler.

"Now we've seen where they've gone from there, but what would happen after that? How does the world actually start to rebuild?," he said.

