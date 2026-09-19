Los Angeles, Actor Javier Bardem is set to feature in HBO's series "The Spread" and will also executive produce it.

Actor Javier Bardem joins HBO's 'The Spread'

The Oscar-winning actor will essay the role of a billionaire who assembles a team of brilliant, hungry, and dangerous individuals to manoeuvre elite hedge funds and markets.

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The series is directed by Matthew Vaughn, known for "Kingsman" and "X-Men: First Class" and created by Bill Dubuque and Sean Sansiveri, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It is set in Miami and follows Bardem's character, who collects the brilliant, the hungry and the dangerous, then turns their ambitions loose on the markets that power America. He chases something bigger, the power to shift the centre of economic gravity to Miami - and decide how long the party lasts.

"Having long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida, HBO couldn't be more excited to explore the gilded chaos of Miami and bring it to life with this kaleidoscope of extraordinary, visionary talent who is as fearless as the story itself," Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

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Bardem had his breakthrough in 1992 with "Jamon Jamon", where he essayed the role of Raul. He won his first Oscar for his role as Anton Chigurh in the 2007 film "No Country for Old Men". The actor will also feature in "Bunker".

The film is directed by Florian Zeller and features the actor as Miguel, alongside his wife and actor Penelope Cruz, who essays the role of Sofia. It revolves around a marriage which is tested when Miguel accepts a controversial, ethically questionable job from a tech billionaire to build an underground bunker.

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