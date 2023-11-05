After Barbie and Oppenheimer success, a Barbenheimer movie is in works. Here's all you need to know

If one Barbenheimer wasn't enough, there's another coming out soon. No, it's not a clash of the Barbie and Oppenheimer sequels, but an actual movie that marries the plots of both films. As per The Hollywood Reporter, B-movie icon Charles Band is making a film of this title with dolls and bombs as motifs. (Also Read: Martin Scorsese interview: ‘Barbie and Oppenheimer’s success offers hope for a different cinema to emerge')

About the B-movie Barbenheimer

The poster of the upcoming film Barbenheimer

Charles Band has detailed the plot of Barbenheimer, in which a scientist doll called Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer, living in the doll town Dolltopia, is bothered by how humans treat the dolls. So she goes on a mission to explode the real world with a giant nuclear bomb. The synopsis of Barbenheimer states, “They got great looks and a super attitude! Oh, and now they’ve got the bomb.”

Charles Band on Barbenheimer

Charles admitted that he's cashing in on the Barbie-Oppenheimer clash, that led to a lot of memes and chatter on social media. “But it’s also an opportunity to have fun with the bizarre coupling of these two movies and the combination of Barbie’s vibe and the darkness of Oppenheimer. You mix that together and you have such an opportunity for dark humour,” Charles said. “It seems like every other feature is dark and depressing, and it’s like, God, we need a little humour going into 2024,” he added.

Charles Band is best known for his 1985 cult classic Re-Animator.

About Barbenheimer, the clash

Greta Gerwig's satire starring Margot Robbie in the titular role of Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office. Christopher Nolan's biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Cillian Murphy in the titular role, didn't cross the coveted milestone but still managed quite a rage at the global box office too. So much so that in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese called Barbenheimer “the perfect storm.”

