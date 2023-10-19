After Leonardo DiCaprio filmmaker Martin Scorsese reveals his latest muse

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, known for his iconic collaborations with actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, surprised the world with his latest muse announcement. In a lighthearted TikTok video shared by his daughter Francesca Scorsese, the acclaimed director introduced his newest star: a small schnauzer dog named Oscar.

US film director Martin Scorsese arrives for Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, October 16, 2023.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the 80-year-old Scorsese reflects on his remarkable career spanning nearly 50 years and his enduring partnerships with actors such as De Niro and DiCaprio. He humorously declares his need for change and embarks on an unconventional audition process for his next muse, focusing his attention on Oscar. With instructions like "show me fear," "show me sadness," and "show me love," Scorsese playfully tests the dog's acting skills. Ultimately, Scorsese is captivated by Oscar's stoic composure, proclaiming, "You've got the role."

This surprising announcement comes ahead of the release of Scorsese's highly anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie, set in 1920s Oklahoma, delves into a series of murders surrounding the Osage Native American tribe. Starring DiCaprio, De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, the film offers a profound exploration of history, shedding light on the dark chapters of America's past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Killers of the Flower Moon has already received critical acclaim, with reviewers praising Scorsese's approach to storytelling. The film not only showcases the talents of Hollywood's finest but also emphasizes the perspective of the Osage Nation, whose involvement in the production as consultants, craftsmen, and actors adds depth to the narrative. The movie, described as a "quietly apocalyptic retelling of history," forces viewers to confront the harsh realities of the past, underscoring the destructive nature of greed and prejudice.

As Scorsese embraces this new chapter in his career with Oscar by his side, fans eagerly anticipate the cinematic magic this unexpected duo will bring to the screen. With his timeless creativity and newfound canine companion, Scorsese continues to captivate audiences, proving that inspiration can come from the most unexpected places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit UK cinemas on October 20, promising viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience that challenges perceptions and leaves a lasting impact on the audience.