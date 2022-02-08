After Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo, Charlie Cox wants to play Daredevil till he is 'too old for the part'

Among the several cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one that got fans really excited was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock in one of the opening scenes of the film. Matt is the alter ego of Marvel superhero Daredevil and Charlie had previously portrayed the character in the Netflix show Daredevil and the limited series Defenders.

Bringing the same actor to play the same role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film felt like a move towards bringing those shows into the MCU canon. And naturally, since Charlie was always been a fan favourite, there was a campaign from fans to get him to reprise his role in future MCU projects as well.

Now the actor has joined the clamour, saying that he would want to play the role for years to come. Speaking in a video for Supernova Comic Con, a comic and pop culture convention in Melbourne, Charlie spoke about playing Daredevil. "I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it's a gift that keeps on giving. I enjoyed every minute of making the show. So, to be asked to come back in any capacity is absolutely great to me," he said.

The actor then opened up about what he'd want his future to be like in the MCU. He added, "I don't want to sound greedy but I hope I get to do loads more and I get to be involved way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to a point where people say, 'You are too old to be playing this part'."

Charile cautiously added that he did not know what the producers of Marvel Studios had in mind for the character and that he was just stating his own wish list, at the top of which, is crossing over to different films and interacting with different characters. "I don't know what their plans are but my hope is I get to do as much as I'm allowed to do. The one thing that MCU allows, which we couldn't do in the Netflix stuff is that I can interact with other MCU characters. Crossovers would be really cool. That's the thing I'd want to do next. I don't know what that looks like and I don't know what they are planning but there are some really interesting stories that I would love the character to explore," he said.

Charlie played Daredevil and Matt Murdock on Daredevil for three seasons starting in 2015. He also appeared alongside other Netflix Marvel characters in a limited series The Defenders in 2017. His foray into the MCU had been teased through leaked set pictures when No Way Home was in production but Marvel did not formally comment on it till the movie released in December 2021.

