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AI actor Tilly Norwood to star in her first film Misaligned, set in ‘Tillyverse’, is being developed by ‘AI specialists’

Misaligned, announced by Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Tilly Norwood, is described as a comedy-drama.

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 07:16 AM IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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AI actor Tilly Norwood, who created quite a sensation with her debut in late 2025, is now set to star in her first feature film titled Misaligned, reported Variety. This marks the AI actor's first foray as a leading star in a major film.

What is Misaligned

Tilly Norwood is the world's first AI actor. (Instagram/@tillynorwood)
Tilly Norwood is the world's first AI actor. (Instagram/@tillynorwood)

The report states that Misaligned, announced by Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Norwood, is described as a comedy-drama telling a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos."

The film is set inside the so-called Tillyverse, a digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud. It will follow Tilly, an AI being with no real body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own, only access to everyone else's. Things spiral when a seductive rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to abandon her guardrails and begin developing desires, impulses and ambitions, making her more human.

Misaligned is the full-length AI feature film from Particle 6, which insists it is being designed as a hybrid production using traditional film and TV professionals, including directors, writers and editors working alongside AI specialists.

In 2025, the world was first introduced to Tilly Norwood after the actor became the target of major industry backlash following claims by van der Velden that the AI creation was about to sign up to an agency. The news prompted immediate statements of anger from unions, actors and filmmakers alike over AI's role in the creative world -- with Norwood becoming the recognisable, computer-generated face of the issue (an infamy Norwood's creators subsequently lent into with various provocative social media posts).

Tilly Norwood eventually starred in a comedy sketch titled AI Commissioner, in which she appeared as an 'actress' alongside other AI-generated characters.

About Misaligned

Misaligned is currently in early development and will be produced alongside Particle 6's slate of AI production, co-production and service work in film and television, and the commercial work of its campaign and brand division.

 
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