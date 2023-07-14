Alleged drug dealer gets arrested in connection to Robert De Niro's grandson's death

In a major update in the ongoing investigation into the shocking death of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a woman who allegedly sold drugs to the 19-year-old, has been arrested. According to New York Post, the woman known as the “Percocet Princess” The alleged drug dealer's real name is Sofia Haley Marks.

Robert De Niro, his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez(Twitter)

As per the report, Sofia was arrested on Thursday during an undercover sting operation conducted by the NYPD, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security. Reportedly, she has been federally charged with the distribution of narcotics.

On July 2, Leandro was found dead in his Financial District apartment in New York City. His death was discovered by a friend who hadn't heard from him for few days and went to check in on him. Law enforcement authorities had found drugs and drug paraphernalia near Leandro's body.

Days after Leandro's death, his mother Drena De Niro had taken to Instagram and claimed that fentanyl-laced pills were the cause behind her son's unfortunate death.

In response to an Instagram user's enquiry, Drena commented “Someone sold him[Leandro] fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.

“So for all these people still f–king around selling and buying this s–t, my son is gone forever,” added Drena.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of Leandro's death has not been made official.

19-year-old Leandro was a budding young actor. His first major break in Hollywood was the 2018 movie "A Star Is Born" in which was directed by Bradley Cooper. Leandro also acted in 2018 drama "Cabaret Maxime".