Amber Heard fires lawyers after losing defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp; hires new legal team

In June, actor Amber Heard lost the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial went on for six weeks and Amber was ordered to pay $10.35 million to Johnny. Now, Amber has fired the lawyers who represented her during the trial and hired a new set of attornies as she appeals the verdict in the high profile case. Also Read: Amber Heard to appeal against $10.35 million verdict in favour of ex-husband Johnny Depp: 'We believe court made errors'

According to a news report, earlier this week, Amber's spokesperson announced that the actor has hired David L Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead, with Ben Rottenborn continuing as co-counsel. Elaine Bredehoft, who represented Amber in the defamation case will be stepping down from her position.

As per People, the spokesperson said in a statement, “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.' A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

Johnny Depp's witness, an ex-TMZ employee, Morgan Tremaine, recently took a dig at Elaine Bredehoft on social media. Morgan had tweeted, “So bestie got fired and replaced with lawyers from the same firm that failed to stop me from testifying. Do I have that right?”

Morgan Tremaine shares a tweet about Amber Heard's lawyer.

Johnny and Amber married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for nearly three years. In May 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.

