'Amber Heard is a gold digger, I've known Johnny Depp for years': Iron Man 2 actor Mickey Rourke

Actor Mickey Rourke who is known for playing the role of Ivan Vanko/Whiplash in Iron Man 2 has called Amber Heard a 'gold digger' in a new interview. While talking about her and Johnny Depp's trial, he said that he also faced false allegations in the past and that he knows Johnny for many years. Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber on June 1, after a six-week-long trial.

During an appearance on British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, when Mickey was asked about Johnny and Amber Heard's trial, he said, “I know Johnny for many years but I don’t know him intimately. All I could say, I was in a situation one time where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years and a bad reputation but finally the truth came out after I lost movies and jobs. I felt like I died for somebody trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?” When Piers asked him, “Do you think that’s what she was?” Mickey replied, “Absolutely.”

Johnny and Amber got married in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015, after dating for several years. Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny on May 23, 2016, and secured a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship, and that it happened most often, while he was high on drugs or alcohol.

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million claiming she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that the other person abused them throughout their short-lived marriage from 2015-17. Johnny had lost a previous libel case in the UK he had filed against the tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife-beater”. In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

