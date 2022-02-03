Andrew Garfield bonded with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire over shared problems with bathroom breaks in Spider-Man suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on its way to become one of the biggest films of all time, having earned over $1.7 billion at the global box office. One of the film's chief appeal was the return of several older characters that appeared in previous Spider-Man film series. The big jackpot was Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield uniting with the new Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, for the first time ever on live-action film.

In a recent interaction, Andrew revealed that the three Spider-Men bonded on the sets due to a shared problem. In a conversation with the new Snow White star Rachel Zelger for an entertainment magazine, Andrew revealed that what really led to him, Tobey, and Tom bond was their shared pain of not being able to take bathroom breaks while in the Spider-Man suits.

During Variety's Actors on Actors chat, Andrew and Rachel discussed his appearance in No Way Home, when he said, "There was a brotherhood that got created between Tobey, Tom and myself. And that’s healing. We were like, 'Oh, my God, you find it hard to pee in the suit? I find it hard to pee in the suit!'"

The Spider-Man suits used in films are usually coveralls with no zippers. That usually means that for bathroom breaks, the actor or stunt performer has to remove the entire suit, which is a time-taking process.

Andrew was also all praises for Tom Holland's Spider-Man series during the chat. "The director, Jon Watts, is incredibly brilliant and smart and funny, but also has a really big heart. That’s what I find so moving about Tom’s films — they’re just full of goodness. And what he creates with Zendaya (who plays Spider-Man's love interest MJ) and with Jacob Batalon (who plays Spider-Man's best friend Ned) is pure love," he said.

Apart from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew was also seen in Tick, Tick … Boom! last year. His performance in the biographical musical earned him a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. He is also expected to be one of the contenders for an Oscar this year.

