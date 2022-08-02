Angelina Jolie shakes a leg at daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college send-off party. Watch

In a video shared by Morehouse College, Angelina Jolie is seen dancing at her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college send-off event. After trying to do a few dance steps with the alumni, Angelina leaves the dance floor and goes towards Zahara for a hug. Also Read: Angelina Jolie is 'honoured' as daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt starts college, shares her rare photo on Instagram

The video is captioned, “We Love To See It. Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Incoming Spelmanite freshman, dance with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students. SpelHouse SendOff is the opportunity to show our incoming students a glimpse of the family they are joining."

The video comes a few hours after Angelina shared on her Instagram handle that Zahara has been accepted into the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Angelina uploaded a cheerful picture of Zahara and her new batchmates and captioned it, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina adopted Zahara from Ethopia when she was six months old. In a 2020 interview, Angelina spoke about Zahara and said, “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very—it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of. But what I see in, for example, American history books and how limited they are, they don’t—they really start teaching people who are Black about their lives through the Civil Rights movement, which is such a horrible place to begin.”

Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have six children. Besides Zahara, the two are parents of Maddox, 20, son Pax, 18, daughter Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

