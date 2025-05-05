Anna Wintour banned these three ingredients from the Met Gala menu

Dinner at the Met Gala is as carefully curated as every other detail of the event. Stephen Colbert once revealed that guests had to wait for Anna Wintour to take her seat before they could begin their meal. Wintour’s influence extends to the menu planning as well, with the Vogue editor-in-chief playing a significant role in selecting the dishes served at fashion’s biggest night, ensuring everything aligns with the event’s exclusive and polished atmosphere. At the Met Gala, Anna Wintour's influence extends to the menu, where she has banned items like garlic and more. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Anna Wintour ousts three ingredients from the food menu

The Met Gala’s blacklist goes beyond just celebrities—it also includes food. In addition to banning certain high-profile guests from attending, Anna Wintour has reportedly vetoed three foods from the event's menu. The food restrictions are part of the strict guidelines that help maintain the event's exclusive and meticulously curated atmosphere. These are chives, onions and garlic, as reported by E! News.

A Vogue employee revealed to The Post that Wintour once put a ban on ingredients that might get stuck in teeth, such as parsley or could give guests a stinky breath, such as garlic or most importantly, had the potential to stain the luxurious couture guests wear to the event. Thus, the appetisers were designed in such a way that they could be easily eaten.

Wintour coordinated the Met Gala food to the theme of the year

While Wintour pays extreme precision to coordinate the food to the Met Gala’s theme, it does not always work out the way it was expected. Sean Driscoll, owner of Glorious Food and longtime Met Gala caterer from 1995 to 2018, shared that serving lamb potpies for the 2011 gala themed "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" turned out to be a misstep as it resulted in “a lot of special requests" as "many [guests] did not want to eat that."

Visual appeal is just as important as taste when it comes to the Met Gala menu. The First Monday in May director Andrew Rossi recalled being surprised by the intense level of detail involved, especially during a tasting with Anna Wintour, where he watched her carefully scrutinise every element of the presentation to ensure it matched the elegance of the evening. He expressed, “We see Anna literally going on her phone to look up the presentations of different food."