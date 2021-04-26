Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Annoyed Chadwick Boseman fans turn on Anthony Hopkins for 'ruining' Oscars: 'It's the producers' fault'
hollywood

Annoyed Chadwick Boseman fans turn on Anthony Hopkins for 'ruining' Oscars: 'It's the producers' fault'

Several Chadwick Boseman fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the late actor not winning the Best Actor award at the 2021 Oscars. Some of them turned on Anthony Hopkins, who ended up winning, but wasn't present to accept the honour.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer last year.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One of the biggest changes introduced to the 93rd Academy Awards was the restructuring of the sequence in which the categories were presented. Normally, the Best Picture Oscar is the last to be given out, but this year, the ceremony concluded with the Best Actor award, resulting in one of the biggest anticlimaxes in recent Oscar memory.

Many had pegged the late Chadwick Boseman as the firm favourite to win the award, for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Indeed, several commentators noted that the ceremony had been designed to conclude with a Boseman victory. But to everyone's surprise, Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner, for his performance in The Father. And he wasn't even present to collect the award.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock.

This is Hopkins' second Oscar. He previously won for his iconic turn in The Silence of the Lambs, in which he famously had only around 16 minutes of screen time. His win on Monday also makes him the oldest ever winner of an acting Oscar, at 83.

Also read: Oscars 2021 best moments: From Brad Pitt getting called out on stage to Glenn Close doing Da Butt

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that playing his dementia-riddled character in the film was 'just so easy'. “It was an easy part to play,” he said said, “because it was such a good script.” He added, “When you watch Olivia and that face crumbles and the tears come out, you think, ‘Oh, I don’t need to act anymore.’”

Boseman died last year after a four-year private battle with cancer. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was his final screen appearance. He also won acclaim for a supporting role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

One of the biggest changes introduced to the 93rd Academy Awards was the restructuring of the sequence in which the categories were presented. Normally, the Best Picture Oscar is the last to be given out, but this year, the ceremony concluded with the Best Actor award, resulting in one of the biggest anticlimaxes in recent Oscar memory.

Many had pegged the late Chadwick Boseman as the firm favourite to win the award, for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Indeed, several commentators noted that the ceremony had been designed to conclude with a Boseman victory. But to everyone's surprise, Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner, for his performance in The Father. And he wasn't even present to collect the award.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock.

This is Hopkins' second Oscar. He previously won for his iconic turn in The Silence of the Lambs, in which he famously had only around 16 minutes of screen time. His win on Monday also makes him the oldest ever winner of an acting Oscar, at 83.

Also read: Oscars 2021 best moments: From Brad Pitt getting called out on stage to Glenn Close doing Da Butt

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that playing his dementia-riddled character in the film was 'just so easy'. “It was an easy part to play,” he said said, “because it was such a good script.” He added, “When you watch Olivia and that face crumbles and the tears come out, you think, ‘Oh, I don’t need to act anymore.’”

Boseman died last year after a four-year private battle with cancer. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was his final screen appearance. He also won acclaim for a supporting role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oscars 2021 academy awards anthony hopkins chadwick boseman ma rainey's black bottom

Related Stories

hollywood

Oscars 2021 best moments: From Brad Pitt getting called out on stage to Glenn Close doing Da Butt

PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
hollywood

Oscars 2021 highlights: Irrfan Khan honoured, Nomadland wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins trumps Chadwick Boseman

UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 09:57 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP