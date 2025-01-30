Anuja OTT premiere: When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga's Oscar-nominated short film

Anuja OTT premiere: Days after securing a nomination in the Best Live Action Short category at the Academy Awards, the New Delhi-set film will have its digital premiere next month ahead of the Oscars. It's co-produced by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, and Oscar winner Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. (Also Read: Dostana reunion? John Abraham reportedly joins Priyanka Chopra on SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, replaces this actor) Anuja OTT premiere: Oscar-nominated short film to stream in India soon.

When and where to stream Anuja

On Wednesday evening, the official social media handles of Netflix India shared Anuja's trailer and posted, “ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5.” So Anuja will premiere just weeks ahead of its big night at the Oscars, which will take place on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Anuja follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister — a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. Guneet serves as an executive producer on the film, with Mindy Kaling taking on the role of producer. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also came on board as an executive producer.

Anuja's nomination at Oscars

Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai's directorial is pitted against A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent in the category at the Oscars 2025.

Anuja is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair's family to support street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films. Guneet earlier produced the 2023 Academy Award-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers. She had also executive produced Period. End of Sentence, which won the 2019 Academy Award for documentary short film.

Recently, veteran TV director Vinta Nanda called out the “flawed” Academy system in which influential producers like Priyanka and Guneet hijack the spotlight also reserved for the actual makers of Anuja. Another Indian film, Santosh, failed to make the cut in the Oscar nominations.