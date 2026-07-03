Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may already be husband and wife. Turns out the vows may have already happened. Multiple sources exclusively tell Page Six that the couple could already be legally married, ahead of their much-hyped Madison Square Garden wedding bash.

Sources claim that couple is already married

Sources claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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As per Page Six, the superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are believed to officially be Mr. and Mrs. Kelce after saying “I do” in private. The couple will still throw a huge party for more than 1,000 friends and family at MSG on Friday, after a rehearsal dinner for 100 people on Thursday.

But sources say they have already exchanged vows in front of a small group of loved ones.

“They are already married,” one source in the know insisted, as per Page Six. A well-placed music insider based in Nashville said the city is abuzz that the couple, both 36, “already got legally married.”

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, New York State wedding licenses are sealed, making them unavailable to the public. However, security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office said they had not seen a wedding license for Swift recently, adding, “we would know.” The outlet also reported that a New York marriage license is valid for 60 days and normally requires a 24-hour waiting period before a legal wedding ceremony can take place, although a judge can waive that requirement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, New York State wedding licenses are sealed, making them unavailable to the public. However, security insiders at Manhattan's City Clerk's Office said they had not seen a wedding license for Swift recently, adding, “we would know.” The outlet also reported that a New York marriage license is valid for 60 days and normally requires a 24-hour waiting period before a legal wedding ceremony can take place, although a judge can waive that requirement. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: What time will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange vows? Timeline of their grand MSG wedding

Where did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly get married?

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As per Page Six, another source said there were rumors that the small ceremony recently took place in Tennessee, where Swift moved when she was just 14 to become a songwriter.

As per report, Swift's private jet, the singer's plane made a series of interesting stops on Sunday in cities where the couple's closest family members. And after departing Nashville, the jet landed in Philadelphia, where Kelce's father, Ed, lives. Pennsylvania is also home to Kelce's older brother Jason and his wife, Kylie. The jet then flew to Tampa, where Swift's father, Scott, resides, before returning to Nashville. The aircraft stayed there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City.

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Also Read: Inside Travis Kelce’s fake Taylor Swift ‘breakup contract’: The untold mystery behind the leak

MSG prepares for the big bash

MSG is currently busy with workmen getting the venue ready for events on Thursday and Friday, which will include a massive celebration with performances by star-studded pals including Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is also rumored as a performer.

The venue, normally known for sports games and music concerts has been turned into a wonderland complete with a garden.

The wedding day itself is expected to last over 10 hours, with guests arriving at 3:30pm, cocktail hour starting at 4pm, the ceremony at 5:30pm and the reception running from 6:30pm to 2am.

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