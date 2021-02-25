Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Zack Snyder's epic zombie movie

The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. The film is intended to kickstart a new franchise for Netflix, which has already put a spinoff and an animated series into production.

The one-minute teaser shows off the film's large-scale action scenes, set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, where hordes of the undead have taken over the human population. The film follows a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.

“I had a great time working not just with Zack, but also with [actor] Dave Bautista, the rest of the cast and crew," Huma told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview. "It has been a very enriching experience as an actor, as so much attention to detail has gone into making it. Just learning how things happen on the other side of the world, has been fulfilling."

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100%. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

Netflix stepped up to produce the project after it sat stationary at Warner Bros for a decade. “[Warner Bros.] didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie,” Snyder told EW, “or just didn’t take it that seriously. I was always like, ‘Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],' but it fizzled out.”

Also read: Huma Qureshi gushes about working with Zack Snyder: ‘How many people would get an opportunity like that?’

Slated for a May 21 release on Netflix, the film also stars Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera.

But first, Snyder has his long-awaited cut of Justice League, which will be released on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18. The four-hour superhero epic will also be made available to audiences around the world, through yet-to-be announced channels.