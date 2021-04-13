Army of the Dead Trailer: Huma Qureshi finally makes an appearance in Zack Snyder's zombie-heist movie

The trailer for Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated zombie-heist film, Army of the Dead, has been unveiled and features a glimpse of Huma Qureshi. The actor joins Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, and Hiroyuki Sanada, among many others, in the Netflix film.

As revealed in the synopsis shared on YouTube, a casino boss named Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) approaches Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero, to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and retrieve $200 million resting in a Las Vegas strip. Ward accepts the challenge and assembles a team of experts for the heist. With less time in hand and the Alpha zombies closing in on them, the team is challenged to not only retrieve the money but also survive the zombie attack. The trailer shows Huma's character on the survivors' side.

Sharing the trailer, Huma tweeted, "Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision @ZackSnyder always a fan and friend forever."

Snyder has returned to the zombie genre after 17 years, following Dawn of the Dead. Army of the Dead marks the beginning of a larger franchise which would include an anime series and a prequel movie.

Speaking with Deadline, Snyder said, "I just finished this really awesome movie for Netflix called Army of the Dead. We had an amazing experience with them, I’m trying to write them another movie, and I have two animated series I’m doing with them, and I also have a German-language prequel to Army that we did. So, we’re really like trying to stay on that franchise, the Army franchise, and I really want to go do Horse Latitudes, this summer, if I can."

Army of the Dead will begin streaming on May 21 on Netflix. Snyder recently also released his cut of Justice League, dubbed as Justice League Snyder Cut.