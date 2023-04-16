As Jamie Foxx recuperates, here's what happened after ‘medical complication’

Oscar Winner and U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following “a medical complication” after he was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz for Netflix.

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls(REUTERS)

So what really happened to Hollywood star, Jamie Foxx?

On April 12 Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

According to a report by TMZ, Foxx experienced a medical emergency, on Tuesday morning, April 10 and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Even though no official statement has been made on the exact details of the medical emergency his condition was serious enough that his family was asked to come by his side immediately. After 6 days in medical care, it is being reported that he is communicating and ‘that’s a good news'.

In the past Foxx has admitted to substance abuse as well, ‘When [Kanye] talked about the drugs, the mental drugs, I’ve had an episode of that,’ he said in a 2018 interview with Hip Hop Hollywood, . ‘When [Kanye] was talking about the, “I went in for two pills, and then seven pills [he received from the hospital],’ that’s real!’”

CNN quoted a source confirming, the medical incident didn't happen in Atlanta, Georgia where Foxx was filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action.”

Weeks before the incident he allegedly had a breakdown on set after which the film had to be halted and four people fired. “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all,” the insider told The Sun “He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation.” The source added: “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

