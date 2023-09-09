Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis called Danny Masterson 'role model, confidant' in letters to judge ahead of rape sentencing

Danny Masterson, who was jailed this week for raping two women, has been called a "role model" by his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher. As per news agency AFP, Ashton and his wife-actor Mila Kunis reportedly wrote letters to the judge to ask for leniency for Danny. The letter was one of dozens submitted to the judge. (Also Read | What led to Danny Masterson’s rape retrial and what happens next)

What Ashton wrote

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson featured together in That '70s Show.

News agency AFP cited a letter written by Ashton, "I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998. He instantly became a friend, dedicated co-worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years. He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over (the) 25-year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward."

The letter said that Ashton was aware his friend had been found guilty, but wanted his character reference to be taken into account in sentencing. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would (be) a tertiary injustice in and of itself," he added.

What Mila said

Mila Kunis also vouched for Danny, telling the judge he had "innate goodness and genuine nature". "Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally."

About Danny

Danny was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting his victims at his swanky Los Angeles home two decades earlier. He co-starred again with Ashton in Netflix's The Ranch. He was fired in 2017 and written off the show when Los Angeles police confirmed they were investigating multiple rape allegations against the actor. Danny was convicted in May on two counts of rape following a retrial. An initial trial on three counts deadlocked.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Thursday ordered him to serve 15 years to life for each count, to run consecutively. That means the actor will be 77 years old before he can apply for parole. Danny, who is married to actress Bijou Phillips and has a nine-year-old daughter, was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison.

