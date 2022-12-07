Avatar The Way of Water first reactions hail James Cameron film as 'masterpiece', critics say it's better than part 1

Following the world premiere of Avatar The Way of Water in London, James Cameron’s ambitious sequel to Avatar, the first social media reactions to the film are out and they are overwhelmingly positive. While some critics have found faults, especially in the film’s overlong duration of over three hours, most have praised the visual effects, the ‘mind-blowing’ visuals and character development that is ‘deeper’ than the first film. Also read: James Cameron on why it took long for Avatar sequel: 'People are angsty enough'

Avatar The Way of Water is the sequel to the mega hit 2009 film Avatar, and the second of a planned franchise of five films. Releasing 13 years after the first part, the film is one of the most-anticipated releases of recent times and was widely expected to up the ante in terms of visual effects. And if the first reactions are anything to go by, it seems to have more than delivered what it promised.

After the social media embargo lifted, many critics and film personalities, who watched the film at the premiere recently, took to Twitter to rave about it. Collider’s Peri Nemiroff praised the visuals and how they are merged with the character development in the film. “I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building,” they wrote. Calling it ‘visually stunning and overwhelming’, Germain Lussier of Gizmodo tweeted that the film has “some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I’ve ever seen. The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids.”

Feliz NA?VIdad indeed! #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a cinematic masterpiece! I enjoyed it even more than the first one! It conquers stunning visuals on-screen & taps into the heart reminding us of what truly matters in life. Family, home, nature & survival. My top film of the year! 🌊 — Amanda Salas (@AmandaSalas) December 6, 2022

Independent film critic Amanda Salas called it a cinematic masterpiece, writing, “I enjoyed it even more than the first one! It conquers stunning visuals on-screen & taps into the heart reminding us of what truly matters in life.” Many even went as far to call it better than the first part, which remains the highest-grossing film of all time. “Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing,” wrote Fandango’s Erik Davis.

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water left me breathless. Visually stunning, emotionally overwhelming, with some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I?ve ever seen. The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids. Wow. James Cameron truly doesn?t miss. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/GdwSnZYPYz — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 7, 2022

There were some criticisms as well, mostly about the film’s run time of 3 hours and 10 minutes. Producer Scott Mantz wrote, “the story itself is weaker than the first and feels drawn out at 3 hours & 10 minutes, but it’s always great to look at & the last hour is amazing.” On balance, most critics said they were willing to look past the faults just because of the technical expertise shown by director James Cameron. “It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action,” tweeted Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy.

Avatar The Way of Water brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet this time around. The film is set for a global release on December 16.

