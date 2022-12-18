Avatar The Way of Water box office day 2 collection: Film mints 80 cr in just 2 days, isn't as impressive overseas

James Cameron's Avatar The Way of Water registered another good day at the box office on Saturday. It collected another ₹40.5 crore at the desi box office, a marginal uptick from Friday's collection of ₹40 crore. The total two-day haul therefore, currently stands at ₹80 crore.

As per a report in Box Office India, Andhra and Kerala saw some downward trends in collection on Saturday, which could explain the low turnout on day 2. It also predicted a ₹125 crore nett collection for the film over the weekend. (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water movie review: James Cameron's sequel is a stunning spectacle despite the packed story)

In US, movie generated $53 million in its first two days of release. It garnered an additional $127.1 million in international markets over three days, Disney said in a statement Saturday.

Worldwide, the film opened to $53 million. The number is quite low compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $121.9 million on opening day in 2021.

The company suggested The Way of Water would take in between $130 million and $150 million in US and Canadian theaters on its opening weekend. It previously forecast more than $150 million. While that would still put it alongside the biggest movies of the year, the results could come as a disappointment for theater chains that were anticipating an even stronger performance.

It was a $52 million opening for Paramount Global’s Top Gun: Maverick in May and $48.2 million for Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru in July over their first two days, according to Comscore Inc. data. The results were below recent superhero film releases, such as Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which tend to generate early attendance from fans looking for clues to future storylines.

The Way of Water is among the widest releases in Disney history, debuting on over 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 internationally. It’s being released at the same time globally in every country, a rarity in the business.

Avatar 2 continues the mix of sci-fi and eco-politics -- returning to the planet Pandora where the Na'vi struggle to fend off rapacious humans -- as well as the groundbreaking use of 3D and cutting edge cinematic wizardry that made the original such a box-office hit.

