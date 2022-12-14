Avatar: The Way of Water eyes $525 million global box office debut

After a decade in the making, James Cameron's sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here. Ahead of its release in December 16, reports now suggest that the sequel to the 2009 film, which went on to become the highest grossing film of all time, is off to a debut of $525 million at the global box office. (Also read: James Cameron tests positive for Covid-19, won't attend Avatar The Way of Water premiere)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film arrives with a global mark of around $525 million at the box office in what is considered Disney’s widest ever global release with a screen count of 52K, surpassing even Avengers: Endgame. At the US box office, Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing at a range of $150 million and $175 million on the opening weekend, which is twice the numbers that it registered for the 2009 original that had a debut run of $77 million, reports Deadline. The film's pre-sales bookings stand at $38 million, which is more than one of the highest-grossing film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, but a few steps behind two other films- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to debut $350 million overseas, plus another $100 million of its overseas collection coming from China alone. The re-opening of 80% of China's theaters has accounted for such a strong impact on the film's global box office numbers. The review embargo of the James Cameron film has been lifted after the Hollywood premiere on Monday night which tells that Rotten Tomatoes has averaged 81 reviews to score it as 83% fresh. Interesting to note is that the 2009 movie was at 82% certified fresh.

Releasing 13 years after the first part, Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most-anticipated releases of recent times and was widely expected to up the ante in terms of visual effects. The film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet to the cast. It received rave reviews from critics who attended the world premiere earlier this month. It is all set for a release in cinemas – in 3D and IMAX – on December 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.