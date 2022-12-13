James Cameron tests positive for Covid-19, won't attend Avatar The Way of Water premiere

James Cameron will not be able to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his film Avatar: The Way of Water as he tested positive for Covid- 19 and is currently in isolation. The director revealed this at an exhibit that he was to attend in Los Angeles but eventually only virtually attended on account of his health (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water first reactions hail James Cameron film as 'masterpiece)

The Titanic director, who has been busy promoting his film and traveling around the world to attend the premieres, revealed that he had tested positive while virtually attending the new Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss exhibit opening that took place in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jim has Covid but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere,” the publication quoted a Disney spokesperson as saying. Cameron had earlier attended the London premiere of the film on December 6.

The Academy Award-winning director spent a decade working on the script and the visual effects of the sequel to the film that released in 2009 and became the highest grossing film of all time. At the Zoom presentation, James Cameron went on to say that he wanted to “apologize to everyone who’s gathered there tonight. I can’t be at my own party.” The director then went on to explain how he “started to feel kind of heavy” while he was traveling back from Tokyo. “I got tested and sure enough I have Covid, so obviously I can’t be there, jeopardize other people,” he said.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the mega hit 2009 film Avatar, and the second of a planned franchise of five films. Releasing 13 years after the first part, the film is one of the most-anticipated releases of recent times and was widely expected to up the ante in terms of visual effects. The film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet to the cast. It received rave reviews from critics who attended the world premiere earlier this month. It is all set for a release in cinemas – in 3D and IMAX – on December 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON